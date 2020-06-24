7 Windblown Ct T1

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo with Beautiful Sunroom - Property Id: 125444
One bedroom condo - 961 sq ft - fully renovated, with granite counter top kitchen, wood flooring, mirror ample storage, sunny sunroom. Free parking, two tennis courts, swimming pool. Laundry is on the same floor literary next door. The cleanest condominium you had ever seen. Fresh Market, Shoppers, CVS, Starbucks are all within 4 min drive. Nice Quarry Lake plaza run right next door. I-695 is 5 min away.
No smoking, no pets. The furniture, TV and fireplace were for staging picture purpose.
Tenant is responsible for Electricity, Cable. The sewage, water, trash is included in the lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125444
