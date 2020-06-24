All apartments in Pikesville
7 Windblown Ct T1
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

7 Windblown Ct T1

7 Windblown Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Windblown Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo with Beautiful Sunroom - Property Id: 125444

One bedroom condo - 961 sq ft - fully renovated, with granite counter top kitchen, wood flooring, mirror ample storage, sunny sunroom. Free parking, two tennis courts, swimming pool. Laundry is on the same floor literary next door. The cleanest condominium you had ever seen. Fresh Market, Shoppers, CVS, Starbucks are all within 4 min drive. Nice Quarry Lake plaza run right next door. I-695 is 5 min away.

No smoking, no pets. The furniture, TV and fireplace were for staging picture purpose.

Tenant is responsible for Electricity, Cable. The sewage, water, trash is included in the lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125444
Property Id 125444

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Windblown Ct T1 have any available units?
7 Windblown Ct T1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 7 Windblown Ct T1 have?
Some of 7 Windblown Ct T1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Windblown Ct T1 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Windblown Ct T1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Windblown Ct T1 pet-friendly?
No, 7 Windblown Ct T1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 7 Windblown Ct T1 offer parking?
Yes, 7 Windblown Ct T1 offers parking.
Does 7 Windblown Ct T1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Windblown Ct T1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Windblown Ct T1 have a pool?
Yes, 7 Windblown Ct T1 has a pool.
Does 7 Windblown Ct T1 have accessible units?
No, 7 Windblown Ct T1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Windblown Ct T1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Windblown Ct T1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Windblown Ct T1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Windblown Ct T1 does not have units with air conditioning.
