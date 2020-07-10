2309 FALLS GABLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

Check out this Spacious top floor condo located in beautiful tree lined community of Falls Gable ! Condo features cathedral ceilings with second level loft overlooking living room with fireplace. Two Master Bedrooms with en suite Full Baths and very ample closet spaces and storage. Private Balcony off the living room for relaxing and taking in the Spring Season! Washer and Dryer located in unit. Community features clubhouse, swimming pool, and tennis courts ! One Assigned parking space with unit and plenty of community spaces for Guest Parking. NO PETS ALLOWED . Come take a look !