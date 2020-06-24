Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Parole
Find more places like 2000 PURITAN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Parole, MD
/
2000 PURITAN TERRACE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:26 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2000 PURITAN TERRACE
2000 Puritan Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parole
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2000 Puritan Terrace, Parole, MD 21401
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION - Don't let this one split by! Sought-after Wingate comm. has an opening...upgraded kit. w/granite, SS appliances & tile floor, updated baths, 3Brs, 2.5 bath & fully finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have any available units?
2000 PURITAN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parole, MD
.
What amenities does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have?
Some of 2000 PURITAN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2000 PURITAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2000 PURITAN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 PURITAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parole
.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401
Similar Pages
Parole 1 Bedrooms
Parole 2 Bedrooms
Parole Accessible Apartments
Parole Apartments with Balcony
Parole Apartments with Gym
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Rossville, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Jessup, MD
Savage, MD
Riverdale Park, MD
Joppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MD
District Heights, MD
Lanham, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
Marlboro Village, MD
Marlton, MD
Cheverly, MD
Peppermill Village, MD
North Laurel, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Community College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University