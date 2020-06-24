All apartments in Parole
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:26 PM

2000 PURITAN TERRACE

2000 Puritan Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Puritan Terrace, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION - Don't let this one split by! Sought-after Wingate comm. has an opening...upgraded kit. w/granite, SS appliances & tile floor, updated baths, 3Brs, 2.5 bath & fully finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have any available units?
2000 PURITAN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have?
Some of 2000 PURITAN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 PURITAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2000 PURITAN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 PURITAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 PURITAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 PURITAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
