Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8608 Chestnut Oak Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8608 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom apt (650 sq/ft) in Parkville, 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have any available units?
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
Is 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkville
.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Similar Pages
Parkville 1 Bedrooms
Parkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000
Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Middle River, MD
Randallstown, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MD
Langley Park, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College