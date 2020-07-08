All apartments in Parkville
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD

8608 Chestnut Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8608 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom apt (650 sq/ft) in Parkville, 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have any available units?
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

