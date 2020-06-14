86 Furnished Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
4 Units Available
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 28 at 08:12pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2 Units Available
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuscany - Cantebury
27 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Tuscany - Cantebury
21 Units Available
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1223 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Medfield
4 Units Available
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Woodbrook Village
48 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
853 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Guilford
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:15pm
Woodbourne Heights
1 Unit Available
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,040
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nIdeally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood
1 Unit Available
1 E University Pkwy Unit 509
1 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio in Charles Village - Walk to JHU! - Fantastic studio unit in the convenient University One building of Charles Village! Inviting open living area boasts lounge space, 4 person dining table, and separate desk/workspace.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
1 Unit Available
902 Gorsuch Avenue
902 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1114 sqft
Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702 This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Middle East
1 Unit Available
929 Apartments
929 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
445 sqft
Available April 1st - 5 min walk from Johns Hopkins Hospital / Medical Campus 1 bed/1 bath apartment of 929 Apartments available for rent. - Convenient location: only 0.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Homeland
1 Unit Available
14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE
14 Southfield Place, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1420 sqft
Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage. From the moment you walk in, you are greeted by the welcoming foyer warm wood flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Charles Village
1 Unit Available
3201 SAINT PAUL STREET
3201 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
TOP floor FURNISHED Village Lofts condo available now! Bedrooms on opp sides perfect for roommates. Open kitchen/breakfast bar/living and dining. Hopkins and Union Memorial right outside your door. Starbucks and retail on ground floor of building.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Towson
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Walker
1 Unit Available
6401 CLEARSPRING RD
6401 Clearspring Rd, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Close to Towson University. Oversize, furnished, clean, quiet property in great location. One person per room, no pets. Lots of storage space. Utilities are included. Set up for 4 rooms ($800 each). Spacious property.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Guilford
1 Unit Available
226 E 39TH STREET
226 East 39th Street, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3615 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Beautiful brick colonial in historic Guilford built on a large end lot at the corner of Juniper and 39th Street. This home graciously welcomes you with a stunning front entrance and foyer.
Results within 10 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Baltimore
10 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Baltimore
101 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,042
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.

June 2020 Parkville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Parkville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parkville rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Parkville rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Parkville stand at $1,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,399 for a two-bedroom. Parkville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Parkville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parkville

    Rent growth in Parkville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parkville is less affordable for renters.

    • Parkville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,399 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Parkville.
    • While rents in Parkville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parkville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Parkville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

