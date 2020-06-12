174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1632 WENTWORTH AVENUE
1632 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1024 sqft
Price Improvement! Beautifully newly renovated townhome in parkville. 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom. Spacious backyard with firepit. Kitchen has been updated with new granite countertops. In unit Washer/Dryer, New HVAC. Owner accepts vouchers.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8521 Kings Ridge Rd
8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Pitney Rd
2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8533 Harris Ave
8533 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Rowhome Near Towson - Amazing opportunity to rent this solid brick end-of-the-group rowhome in Oakleigh neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8357 Ridgely Oak Road
8357 Ridgely Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1536 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath in Parkville Near Towson - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with finished basement, tiled laundry room, fenced in backyard and covered front porch. Move in ready.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
1253 Deanwood Road
1253 Deanwood Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1720 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Parkville! - Comfortable 3 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located only minutes from Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd! Wood flooring throughout the spacious main level lead to a separate dining area perfect for

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hillendale Park
1 Unit Available
7905 Bon Air Rd
7905 Bon Air Road, Parkville, MD
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! Totally renovated house. UPCOMING improvements to the yard with added landscaping. NEW siding. This home boasts 2 driveways and 1 parking pad. You'll love sitting outside on not 1 but 2 porchs. Open concept floorplan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7839 BIRMINGHAM AVENUE
7839 Birmingham Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1136 sqft
3BR/1BA home in Parkville. Nice Front porch. Bay windows. Fresh paint and new carpet. Ready for your finishing touches. PARKING PAD. Rear patio and yard. Large master bedroom. Finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8600 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8600 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
https://apply.link/2XRJqI8 use link to make application.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
15 TERRON COURT
15 Terron Court, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
If you are looking to live in modern luxury than this is the one you've been waiting for. The floors are original but refinished for traditional Baltimore charm.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8510 HARRIS AVENUE
8510 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Impeccably maintained , bright and sparkling clean end unit. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large kitchen with dining area and separate living area. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and laundry room.

1 of 32

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1804 YAKONA ROAD
1804 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Agents welcomed to bring their tenants! Commission corrected. 3 Bed, 1 full bath row-home in sought-after Parkville/Towson location.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
117 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1177 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
5648 Pioneer Dr
5648 Pioneer Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Semi Detached Fully Renovated - Property Id: 291147 Newly updated semi-detached Hamilton home in a quiet neighborhood. 10mins from all major highways! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
3539 E Northern Pkwy
3539 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
- (RLNE5667155)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Ave.
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
2201 Westfield Ave/ Light bright 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Woodring
1 Unit Available
3004 Northway Dr
3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1174 sqft
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
2824 FLEETWOOD AVENUE
2824 Fleetwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM & A DEN HOUSE IN A QUIET HOMEOWNER NEIGHBORHOOD,. CLOSE TO MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY, TRANSPORTATION, & SHOPPING . HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT 1ST AND 2ND FLOOR .

June 2020 Parkville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Parkville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Parkville rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Parkville rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Parkville stand at $1,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,399 for a two-bedroom. Parkville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Parkville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parkville

    Rent growth in Parkville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parkville is less affordable for renters.

    • Parkville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,399 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Parkville.
    • While rents in Parkville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parkville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Parkville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

