Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel. Our apartments and townhomes have convenient off-street parking and beautifully landscaped, private entrances you can be proud of. Local bus routes #19 and #55 stop right at the community. These are spacious apartments, with generous storage areas. Excellent, easy access to GBMC, St. Joseph, Sheppard Pratt, and Good Samaritan hospitals. Check out our two-bedroom townhouses at one-bedroom prices!