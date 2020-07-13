All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like Northbrooke Township.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
Northbrooke Township
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Northbrooke Township

1 Solar Cir · (773) 527-6037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Solar Cir, Parkville, MD 21234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. Oct 7

$937

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit A · Avail. Sep 7

$952

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit A · Avail. now

$962

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 29+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northbrooke Township.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
playground
Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel. Our apartments and townhomes have convenient off-street parking and beautifully landscaped, private entrances you can be proud of. Local bus routes #19 and #55 stop right at the community. These are spacious apartments, with generous storage areas. Excellent, easy access to GBMC, St. Joseph, Sheppard Pratt, and Good Samaritan hospitals. Check out our two-bedroom townhouses at one-bedroom prices!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $0-up to two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
fee: $300-$400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No Dogs
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Select Units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northbrooke Township have any available units?
Northbrooke Township has 32 units available starting at $937 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does Northbrooke Township have?
Some of Northbrooke Township's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northbrooke Township currently offering any rent specials?
Northbrooke Township is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northbrooke Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Northbrooke Township is pet friendly.
Does Northbrooke Township offer parking?
Yes, Northbrooke Township offers parking.
Does Northbrooke Township have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northbrooke Township does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northbrooke Township have a pool?
No, Northbrooke Township does not have a pool.
Does Northbrooke Township have accessible units?
No, Northbrooke Township does not have accessible units.
Does Northbrooke Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northbrooke Township has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Northbrooke Township?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity