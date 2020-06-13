Apartment List
/
MD
/
parkville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
26 Units Available
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$962
712 sqft
Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
4 Units Available
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillendale Park
1 Unit Available
7905 Bon Air Rd
7905 Bon Air Road, Parkville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1740 sqft
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! Totally renovated house. UPCOMING improvements to the yard with added landscaping. NEW siding. This home boasts 2 driveways and 1 parking pad. You'll love sitting outside on not 1 but 2 porchs. Open concept floorplan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8357 Ridgely Oak Road
8357 Ridgely Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1536 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath in Parkville Near Towson - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with finished basement, tiled laundry room, fenced in backyard and covered front porch. Move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7839 BIRMINGHAM AVENUE
7839 Birmingham Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1136 sqft
3BR/1BA home in Parkville. Nice Front porch. Bay windows. Fresh paint and new carpet. Ready for your finishing touches. PARKING PAD. Rear patio and yard. Large master bedroom. Finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8600 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8600 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
https://apply.link/2XRJqI8 use link to make application.

1 of 32

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1804 YAKONA ROAD
1804 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Agents welcomed to bring their tenants! Commission corrected. 3 Bed, 1 full bath row-home in sought-after Parkville/Towson location.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
6 Units Available
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$963
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1177 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
116 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$841
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Ruxton
159 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2 Units Available
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Loch Raven
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodring
1 Unit Available
3004 Northway Dr
3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1174 sqft
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idlewood
1 Unit Available
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
3034 PINEWOOD AVENUE
3034 Pinewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2328 sqft
Price Reduced. Ready Now! Upper Level Apartment. Comfortable 2 Large Bedroom/1 Full Bath Apartment. (Or 1 Bedroom with Den) Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Kitchen has Microwave, Stove and Refrigerator. Large Backyard with Covered Patio.
City Guide for Parkville, MD

The 33rd largest city in the state, Parkville, Maryland, is just a ride away from Baltimore, Hunt Valley, and Towson.

Parkville is medium-sized town in Baltimore County.  Spanning 4.2 square miles, it's home to roughly around 30,900 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parkville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parkville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 BedroomsParkville 3 BedroomsParkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments under $900Parkville Apartments with BalconyParkville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParkville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParkville Apartments with Parking
Parkville Apartments with Washer-DryerParkville Dog Friendly ApartmentsParkville Furnished ApartmentsParkville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College