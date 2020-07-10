Apartment List
173 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1804 Briarcliff Road
1804 Briarcliff Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
1804 Briarcliff Road Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom SFH in Parkville - Well maintained SFH in Parkville boasts mature landscaping and a fully fenced yard with a huge deck that's perfect for entertaining! The main level offers an open living space and

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
97 ASHLAR HILL COURT
97 Ashlar Hill Court, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
Beautiful 2bed 2bath spacious one level condo (no steps!!) in Parkville Baltimore county. Washer/Dryer, Hardwood/Tile Floors, Central Air, move-in ready. Pet case by case, Voucher considered. Credit issue flexible with higher deposit.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8510 HARRIS AVENUE
8510 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Impeccably maintained , bright and sparkling clean end unit. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large kitchen with dining area and separate living area. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Ridgeleigh
1703 Weston Ave
1703 Weston Avenue, Parkville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1461 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Parkville! This home offers great features that you will love.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hillendale Park
1501 CLEARWOOD ROAD
1501 Clearwood Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1428 sqft
Extremely Well Maintained End of Group Townhome in the desirable Parkville neighborhood of Loch Raven Heights, situated on a Large Private Corner Lot. Renovated Kitchen with newer Maple Cabinets & newer Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Woodring
3004 Northway Dr
3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1174 sqft
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Idlewood
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Harford Road
2802 BERWICK AVENUE
2802 Berwick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Parkville 2 bedroom apartment available for lease August 7, 2020! This spacious, 900 square foot unit includes dining room, living room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and a full bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
4 Primrose Court - 1
4 Primrose Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Comes with washer, dryer, dishwasher, assigned parking, and off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8723 STOCKWELL ROAD
8723 Stockwell Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1498 sqft
Fantastic Brick 3 bedroom rancher with 1 1/2 baths located in quiet, serene subdivision of Woodcroft. Home boasts luxury wood flooring throughout with a fully-equipped kitchen and breakfast bar. Three ample bedrooms with new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
24 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,070
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.

Parkville rents declined slightly over the past month

Parkville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parkville stand at $1,113 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,396 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Parkville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parkville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parkville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parkville, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parkville is less affordable for renters.

    • Parkville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Parkville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parkville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Parkville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

