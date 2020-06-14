Apartment List
157 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parkville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8521 Kings Ridge Rd
8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2113 Pitney Rd
2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
1253 Deanwood Road
1253 Deanwood Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1720 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Parkville! - Comfortable 3 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located only minutes from Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd! Wood flooring throughout the spacious main level lead to a separate dining area perfect for

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1601 MELBY COURT
1601 Melby Court, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
15 TERRON COURT
15 Terron Court, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
If you are looking to live in modern luxury than this is the one you've been waiting for. The floors are original but refinished for traditional Baltimore charm.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
115 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2 Units Available
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Loch Raven
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
2425 E Northern Pkwy 1st Fl
2425 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 1st Fl Available 07/05/20 Immaculate Energy Efficient Apartment - Property Id: 295875 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full baths has central air, freshly painted, updated appliances, cable ready, individual washer/dryer and Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Ave.
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
2201 Westfield Ave/ Light bright 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Idlewood
1 Unit Available
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Woodring
1 Unit Available
3004 Northway Dr
3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1174 sqft
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
7006 PARK DRIVE
7006 Park Drive, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
Come see this great cape cod style home! RECENTLY updated kitchen. The entire upper level is your master bedroom. Master bath is upgraded.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
2824 FLEETWOOD AVENUE
2824 Fleetwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
13 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM & A DEN HOUSE IN A QUIET HOMEOWNER NEIGHBORHOOD,. CLOSE TO MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY, TRANSPORTATION, & SHOPPING . HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT 1ST AND 2ND FLOOR .

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
3034 PINEWOOD AVENUE
3034 Pinewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2328 sqft
Price Reduced. Ready Now! Upper Level Apartment. Comfortable 2 Large Bedroom/1 Full Bath Apartment. (Or 1 Bedroom with Den) Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Kitchen has Microwave, Stove and Refrigerator. Large Backyard with Covered Patio.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Charles Village
28 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$700
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
City Guide for Parkville, MD

The 33rd largest city in the state, Parkville, Maryland, is just a ride away from Baltimore, Hunt Valley, and Towson.

Parkville is medium-sized town in Baltimore County.  Spanning 4.2 square miles, it's home to roughly around 30,900 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Parkville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parkville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

