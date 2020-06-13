Apartment List
154 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1601 MELBY COURT
1601 Melby Court, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8521 Kings Ridge Rd
8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2113 Pitney Rd
2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillendale Park
1 Unit Available
7905 Bon Air Rd
7905 Bon Air Road, Parkville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1740 sqft
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! Totally renovated house. UPCOMING improvements to the yard with added landscaping. NEW siding. This home boasts 2 driveways and 1 parking pad. You'll love sitting outside on not 1 but 2 porchs. Open concept floorplan.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Ruxton
157 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
6 Units Available
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$962
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1177 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
116 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,227
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$851
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2 Units Available
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
3539 E Northern Pkwy
3539 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
- (RLNE5667155)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Ave.
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
2201 Westfield Ave/ Light bright 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idlewood
1 Unit Available
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
2425 E Northern Pkwy 1st Fl
2425 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 1st Fl Available 07/05/20 Immaculate Energy Efficient Apartment - Property Id: 295875 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full baths has central air, freshly painted, updated appliances, cable ready, individual washer/dryer and Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
5648 Pioneer Dr
5648 Pioneer Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Semi Detached Fully Renovated - Property Id: 291147 Newly updated semi-detached Hamilton home in a quiet neighborhood. 10mins from all major highways! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodring
1 Unit Available
3004 Northway Dr
3004 Northway Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1174 sqft
Historic charm and tasteful renovations come together in this wonderful light-filled colonial.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
7006 PARK DRIVE
7006 Park Drive, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
Come see this great cape cod style home! RECENTLY updated kitchen. The entire upper level is your master bedroom. Master bath is upgraded.

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.
City Guide for Parkville, MD

The 33rd largest city in the state, Parkville, Maryland, is just a ride away from Baltimore, Hunt Valley, and Towson.

Parkville is medium-sized town in Baltimore County.  Spanning 4.2 square miles, it's home to roughly around 30,900 people.

Having trouble with Craigslist Parkville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parkville, MD

Finding an apartment in Parkville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

