Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

155 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Parkville, MD

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
31 Units Available
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$937
712 sqft
Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
4 Units Available
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 28 at 08:12pm
2 Units Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Briarcliff Road
1804 Briarcliff Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
1804 Briarcliff Road Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom SFH in Parkville - Well maintained SFH in Parkville boasts mature landscaping and a fully fenced yard with a huge deck that's perfect for entertaining! The main level offers an open living space and

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
97 ASHLAR HILL COURT
97 Ashlar Hill Court, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
Beautiful 2bed 2bath spacious one level condo (no steps!!) in Parkville Baltimore county. Washer/Dryer, Hardwood/Tile Floors, Central Air, move-in ready. Pet case by case, Voucher considered. Credit issue flexible with higher deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$843
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1012 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
141 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2201 Westfield Avenue
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors. Large dining room for those family dinners.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Idlewood
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
4 Primrose Court - 1
4 Primrose Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.

July 2020 Parkville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Parkville rents declined slightly over the past month

Parkville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parkville stand at $1,113 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,396 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Parkville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parkville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parkville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parkville, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parkville is less affordable for renters.

    • Parkville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Parkville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parkville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Parkville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

