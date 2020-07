Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning package receiving online portal ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator air conditioning ice maker oven Property Amenities package receiving parking on-site laundry online portal

Our suburban community offers one bedroom apartments where you'll appreciate living with only one other neighbor per floor. Conveniently located in Towson near the beltway and the #3 bus line - Our location can't be beat with shopping, dining and outdoor recreation only minutes away.