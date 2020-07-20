All apartments in Parkville
8516 Willow Oak Road
8516 Willow Oak Road

8516 Willow Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8516 Willow Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Willow Oak Road have any available units?
8516 Willow Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 8516 Willow Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Willow Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Willow Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8516 Willow Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 8516 Willow Oak Road offer parking?
No, 8516 Willow Oak Road does not offer parking.
Does 8516 Willow Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Willow Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Willow Oak Road have a pool?
No, 8516 Willow Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 8516 Willow Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 8516 Willow Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Willow Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 Willow Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8516 Willow Oak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8516 Willow Oak Road does not have units with air conditioning.
