Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Pleasant Ridge.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
Residences at Pleasant Ridge in Owings Mills MDThe Residences at Pleasant Ridge offer 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments in Owings Mills MD in a premier luxury mid-rise apartment community. Centrally located, we offer all the conveniences and amenities you would expect in a deluxe apartment home. Our residents swim in the beautifully landscaped full size swimming pool, relax on the sundeck, and exercise in the well-equipped fitness center. You will enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help and a well-established award winning company who puts their residents first.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Residences at Pleasant Ridge have any available units?
Residences at Pleasant Ridge has 5 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.