Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Residences at Pleasant Ridge

5 Pleasant Ridge Drive · (410) 401-8618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Pleasant Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
Residences at Pleasant Ridge in Owings Mills MDThe Residences at Pleasant Ridge offer 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments in Owings Mills MD in a premier luxury mid-rise apartment community. Centrally located, we offer all the conveniences and amenities you would expect in a deluxe apartment home. Our residents swim in the beautifully landscaped full size swimming pool, relax on the sundeck, and exercise in the well-equipped fitness center. You will enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help and a well-established award winning company who puts their residents first.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Residences at Pleasant Ridge have any available units?
Residences at Pleasant Ridge has 5 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at Pleasant Ridge have?
Some of Residences at Pleasant Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Pleasant Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Pleasant Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Pleasant Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Pleasant Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Pleasant Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Pleasant Ridge offers parking.
Does Residences at Pleasant Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Pleasant Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Pleasant Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Pleasant Ridge has a pool.
Does Residences at Pleasant Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Residences at Pleasant Ridge has accessible units.
Does Residences at Pleasant Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Pleasant Ridge has units with dishwashers.

