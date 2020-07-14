Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center clubhouse

Residences at Pleasant Ridge in Owings Mills MDThe Residences at Pleasant Ridge offer 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments in Owings Mills MD in a premier luxury mid-rise apartment community. Centrally located, we offer all the conveniences and amenities you would expect in a deluxe apartment home. Our residents swim in the beautifully landscaped full size swimming pool, relax on the sundeck, and exercise in the well-equipped fitness center. You will enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance, a professional staff ready to help and a well-established award winning company who puts their residents first.