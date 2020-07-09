9415 GEORGIAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub

Wonderful all brick home with garage plus driveway for two cars. Guest parking nearby as well! Large eat-in kitchen has been recently renovated. You will love it. Replacement SS appliances, granite tops, designer back splash, crisp white cabinetry and wide plank flooring. Cozy window seat and custom pantry space. No detail was missed. Sweet master suite has a gigantic walk in closet, custom shelving, lux bath with tub and separate shower, dual vanity. Lower level has a huge rec room with built-in office system, full bath and bonus storage room. What a wonderful location with easy access to major routes. Don't miss it !