Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

9415 GEORGIAN WAY

9415 Georgian Way · No Longer Available
Location

9415 Georgian Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Wonderful all brick home with garage plus driveway for two cars. Guest parking nearby as well! Large eat-in kitchen has been recently renovated. You will love it. Replacement SS appliances, granite tops, designer back splash, crisp white cabinetry and wide plank flooring. Cozy window seat and custom pantry space. No detail was missed. Sweet master suite has a gigantic walk in closet, custom shelving, lux bath with tub and separate shower, dual vanity. Lower level has a huge rec room with built-in office system, full bath and bonus storage room. What a wonderful location with easy access to major routes. Don't miss it !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 GEORGIAN WAY have any available units?
9415 GEORGIAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9415 GEORGIAN WAY have?
Some of 9415 GEORGIAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 GEORGIAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9415 GEORGIAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 GEORGIAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9415 GEORGIAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9415 GEORGIAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9415 GEORGIAN WAY offers parking.
Does 9415 GEORGIAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9415 GEORGIAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 GEORGIAN WAY have a pool?
No, 9415 GEORGIAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9415 GEORGIAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 9415 GEORGIAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 GEORGIAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 GEORGIAN WAY has units with dishwashers.

