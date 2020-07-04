All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:32 PM

9364 ESPLANADE CT #B

9364 Esplanade Court · No Longer Available
Location

9364 Esplanade Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
Available to rent March 1! Upper level Condo in Park Place of Owings Mills. Main entry is at lower level and stairs do lead up to the gorgeous main level of this home. Well kept and beautifully maintained. Application fee to apply is 45$, call agent to obtain application. Lease is minimum of one year. If do more than one year rent will be discounted. Pet negotiations are welcomed (landlord's discretion). Located in booming part of Owings Mills; seconds from 795 and minutes from all major shopping and restaurants. Lease agreements will apply. Credit and background checks will apply. At least 3 x gross salary of monthly rent (6300$) is favorable; however, willing to work within reason.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

