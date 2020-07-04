9364 ESPLANADE CT #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available to rent March 1! Upper level Condo in Park Place of Owings Mills. Main entry is at lower level and stairs do lead up to the gorgeous main level of this home. Well kept and beautifully maintained. Application fee to apply is 45$, call agent to obtain application. Lease is minimum of one year. If do more than one year rent will be discounted. Pet negotiations are welcomed (landlord's discretion). Located in booming part of Owings Mills; seconds from 795 and minutes from all major shopping and restaurants. Lease agreements will apply. Credit and background checks will apply. At least 3 x gross salary of monthly rent (6300$) is favorable; however, willing to work within reason.