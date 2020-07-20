9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MAY 5TH FROM 10-10:30 A.M. Available for immediate occupancy. This is a 3 level townhouse with no exterior maintenance! Water bill is included in rent. Gas fireplace in large living room. Eat-in Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting. Upper level has full bath, 2 bedrooms and utility room with washer and dryer. 3rd level offers private master suite with walk in closet, master bath & vaulted ceilings. Pets are case by case, please inquire. $45 application fee per person 18 yrs+ that will reside in property. Security deposit & 1st months rent due at the time of the lease signing.