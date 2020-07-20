All apartments in Owings Mills
9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT

9205 Leigh Choice Court · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Leigh Choice Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MAY 5TH FROM 10-10:30 A.M. Available for immediate occupancy. This is a 3 level townhouse with no exterior maintenance! Water bill is included in rent. Gas fireplace in large living room. Eat-in Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting. Upper level has full bath, 2 bedrooms and utility room with washer and dryer. 3rd level offers private master suite with walk in closet, master bath & vaulted ceilings. Pets are case by case, please inquire. $45 application fee per person 18 yrs+ that will reside in property. Security deposit & 1st months rent due at the time of the lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have any available units?
9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have?
Some of 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT offer parking?
No, 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have a pool?
No, 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 LEIGH CHOICE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
