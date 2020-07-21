All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6 Cypress Grove Ct

6 Cypress Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Cypress Grove Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

Available 08/20/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen featuring a custom island, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The upper level offers 2 huge master suites with walk-in closets and luxury baths that include LED vanity mirrors and multi-jet showers. The finished basement provides additional living space plus a bonus DEN and full bath as well as a full-sized washer/dryer. Rear deck for outdoor entertaining plus the use of community pool and clubhouse!

VOUCHERS WELCOME! Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5090210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Cypress Grove Ct have any available units?
6 Cypress Grove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Cypress Grove Ct have?
Some of 6 Cypress Grove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Cypress Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6 Cypress Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Cypress Grove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Cypress Grove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6 Cypress Grove Ct offer parking?
No, 6 Cypress Grove Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6 Cypress Grove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Cypress Grove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Cypress Grove Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6 Cypress Grove Ct has a pool.
Does 6 Cypress Grove Ct have accessible units?
No, 6 Cypress Grove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Cypress Grove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Cypress Grove Ct has units with dishwashers.
