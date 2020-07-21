6 Cypress Grove Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/20/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen featuring a custom island, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The upper level offers 2 huge master suites with walk-in closets and luxury baths that include LED vanity mirrors and multi-jet showers. The finished basement provides additional living space plus a bonus DEN and full bath as well as a full-sized washer/dryer. Rear deck for outdoor entertaining plus the use of community pool and clubhouse!



VOUCHERS WELCOME! Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE5090210)