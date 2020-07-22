5026 Stone Shop Circle

Amenities
2 Bedroom Condominium Located in Silverbrook Condo Owings Mills MD! - 2 Bedroom Condominium located in Owings Mills, MD. This unit features a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and dryer and a balcony. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Metro, close to the major highways (I-795/I-695) and close to Northwest Regional Park. The community also features, playground/tot lots, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Call now to set an appointment to view this beautiful home.
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*No Pets Allowed
*Water/Sewer included in the rent
