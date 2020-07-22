All apartments in Owings Mills
5026 Stone Shop Circle

5026 Stone Shop Circle
Location

5026 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom Condominium Located in Silverbrook Condo Owings Mills MD! - 2 Bedroom Condominium located in Owings Mills, MD. This unit features a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and dryer and a balcony. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Metro, close to the major highways (I-795/I-695) and close to Northwest Regional Park. The community also features, playground/tot lots, swimming pool and tennis courts.

Call now to set an appointment to view this beautiful home.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*No Pets Allowed
*Water/Sewer included in the rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3531311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Stone Shop Circle have any available units?
5026 Stone Shop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Stone Shop Circle have?
Some of 5026 Stone Shop Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Stone Shop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Stone Shop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Stone Shop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5026 Stone Shop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 5026 Stone Shop Circle offer parking?
No, 5026 Stone Shop Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5026 Stone Shop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5026 Stone Shop Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Stone Shop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5026 Stone Shop Circle has a pool.
Does 5026 Stone Shop Circle have accessible units?
No, 5026 Stone Shop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Stone Shop Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 Stone Shop Circle has units with dishwashers.
