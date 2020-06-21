47 WYEGATE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

So Fresh and So Clean! New Carpet and New Beautiful Main Level Flooring is Move-in Ready to this 3-Story Townhome with 2 Large Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths; Fully Finished Basement for your Office/Den with Built-ins. Nice Lower Level Laundry with lots of Storage and additional Recreational Area. Open First Floor Plan with combined Kitchen, Dining, and Living Room which opens to a peaceful deck for enjoying outdoors. HURRY, This Won't Last Long! Great location in Balto. County off 795 and 695 and easy access to lots of Shopping areas. Please follow CDC Guidelines - please wear masks, wash hands, and use hand sanitizer prior to entry. Credit Score 650+ and Tenant to carry renters insurance.