All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 47 WYEGATE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
47 WYEGATE CT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:12 AM

47 WYEGATE CT

47 Wyegate Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

47 Wyegate Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
So Fresh and So Clean! New Carpet and New Beautiful Main Level Flooring is Move-in Ready to this 3-Story Townhome with 2 Large Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths; Fully Finished Basement for your Office/Den with Built-ins. Nice Lower Level Laundry with lots of Storage and additional Recreational Area. Open First Floor Plan with combined Kitchen, Dining, and Living Room which opens to a peaceful deck for enjoying outdoors. HURRY, This Won't Last Long! Great location in Balto. County off 795 and 695 and easy access to lots of Shopping areas. Please follow CDC Guidelines - please wear masks, wash hands, and use hand sanitizer prior to entry. Credit Score 650+ and Tenant to carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 WYEGATE CT have any available units?
47 WYEGATE CT has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 WYEGATE CT have?
Some of 47 WYEGATE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 WYEGATE CT currently offering any rent specials?
47 WYEGATE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 WYEGATE CT pet-friendly?
No, 47 WYEGATE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 47 WYEGATE CT offer parking?
Yes, 47 WYEGATE CT does offer parking.
Does 47 WYEGATE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 WYEGATE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 WYEGATE CT have a pool?
No, 47 WYEGATE CT does not have a pool.
Does 47 WYEGATE CT have accessible units?
No, 47 WYEGATE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 47 WYEGATE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 WYEGATE CT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 47 WYEGATE CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Mills Crossing
25 Pittston Circle
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity