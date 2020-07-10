339 PALADIUM COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous end of group townhouse with upgrades galore. Main level has open concept floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy cooking in gourmet kitchen equipped with double ovens, gas cook top, built in microwave and tons of counter space for preparing meals. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters along with hardwood floors complete this awesome kitchen. Enjoy large living room off kitchen featuring gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. There are french doors leading to large deck off living room with beautiful view of wooded area. Large dining room will fit all of you guests easily with plenty of room to spread out. The master bedroom suite has a walk in closet and attached full bathroom with huge walk in shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms and hall full bathroom. Laundry is on bedroom level for easy access. Lower level features huge family room and 1/2 bath along with access to 2 car garage. This luxurious home is awaiting your pickiest clients. Convenient location to metro, schools, shopping, Wegman's and all major highways.