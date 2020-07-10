All apartments in Owings Mills
339 PALADIUM COURT

339 Paladium Court · No Longer Available
Location

339 Paladium Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous end of group townhouse with upgrades galore. Main level has open concept floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy cooking in gourmet kitchen equipped with double ovens, gas cook top, built in microwave and tons of counter space for preparing meals. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters along with hardwood floors complete this awesome kitchen. Enjoy large living room off kitchen featuring gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. There are french doors leading to large deck off living room with beautiful view of wooded area. Large dining room will fit all of you guests easily with plenty of room to spread out. The master bedroom suite has a walk in closet and attached full bathroom with huge walk in shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms and hall full bathroom. Laundry is on bedroom level for easy access. Lower level features huge family room and 1/2 bath along with access to 2 car garage. This luxurious home is awaiting your pickiest clients. Convenient location to metro, schools, shopping, Wegman's and all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 PALADIUM COURT have any available units?
339 PALADIUM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 PALADIUM COURT have?
Some of 339 PALADIUM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 PALADIUM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
339 PALADIUM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 PALADIUM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 339 PALADIUM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 339 PALADIUM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 339 PALADIUM COURT offers parking.
Does 339 PALADIUM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 PALADIUM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 PALADIUM COURT have a pool?
No, 339 PALADIUM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 339 PALADIUM COURT have accessible units?
No, 339 PALADIUM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 339 PALADIUM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 PALADIUM COURT has units with dishwashers.

