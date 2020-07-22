24 Saddlestone Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage! - Enjoy comfortable living in this beautiful single family home for rent! The kitchen has granite counters and a slider to the screened in porch which overlooks the rear yard. Relaxation awaits in the large family room with a cozy fireplace, perfect for the upcoming winter months. French doors lead to the spacious living room and there's a separate dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends! The upper level master bedroom features a walk in closet with it's own private bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level has a finished family room and tons of storage! Easy access to Metro, 795 and shopping at Wegmans.



(RLNE5273039)