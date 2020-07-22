All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 24 Saddlestone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
24 Saddlestone Court
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

24 Saddlestone Court

24 Saddlestone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Saddlestone Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage! - Enjoy comfortable living in this beautiful single family home for rent! The kitchen has granite counters and a slider to the screened in porch which overlooks the rear yard. Relaxation awaits in the large family room with a cozy fireplace, perfect for the upcoming winter months. French doors lead to the spacious living room and there's a separate dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends! The upper level master bedroom features a walk in closet with it's own private bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level has a finished family room and tons of storage! Easy access to Metro, 795 and shopping at Wegmans.

(RLNE5273039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Saddlestone Court have any available units?
24 Saddlestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Saddlestone Court have?
Some of 24 Saddlestone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Saddlestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
24 Saddlestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Saddlestone Court pet-friendly?
No, 24 Saddlestone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 24 Saddlestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 24 Saddlestone Court offers parking.
Does 24 Saddlestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Saddlestone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Saddlestone Court have a pool?
No, 24 Saddlestone Court does not have a pool.
Does 24 Saddlestone Court have accessible units?
No, 24 Saddlestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Saddlestone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Saddlestone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOwings Mills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconiesOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College