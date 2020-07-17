All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

11021 REISTERSTOWN

11021 Reisterstown Road · (410) 654-0202
Location

11021 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 full bathroom updated & freshly painted single family home. Large parking on the paved driveway. Close to highway, shopping, restaurants, bus station, other services. Not livable basement is not for lease. Agents and Buyers, please follow CDC and Maryland COVID-19 guidelines . Use a HAND SANITIZER before entering the home and wear MASKS and GLOVES. Please, turn all lights off, lock all doors and return the key in the keybox. Maximum 3 visitors (included agent) at once in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11021 REISTERSTOWN have any available units?
11021 REISTERSTOWN has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 11021 REISTERSTOWN have?
Some of 11021 REISTERSTOWN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 REISTERSTOWN currently offering any rent specials?
11021 REISTERSTOWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 REISTERSTOWN pet-friendly?
No, 11021 REISTERSTOWN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 11021 REISTERSTOWN offer parking?
Yes, 11021 REISTERSTOWN offers parking.
Does 11021 REISTERSTOWN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11021 REISTERSTOWN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 REISTERSTOWN have a pool?
No, 11021 REISTERSTOWN does not have a pool.
Does 11021 REISTERSTOWN have accessible units?
No, 11021 REISTERSTOWN does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 REISTERSTOWN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 REISTERSTOWN has units with dishwashers.
