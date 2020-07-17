11021 REISTERSTOWN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom 2 full bathroom updated & freshly painted single family home. Large parking on the paved driveway. Close to highway, shopping, restaurants, bus station, other services. Not livable basement is not for lease. Agents and Buyers, please follow CDC and Maryland COVID-19 guidelines . Use a HAND SANITIZER before entering the home and wear MASKS and GLOVES. Please, turn all lights off, lock all doors and return the key in the keybox. Maximum 3 visitors (included agent) at once in the house.