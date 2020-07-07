All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD

10813 Meadowlea Road · No Longer Available
Location

10813 Meadowlea Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious colonial ready for immediate occupancy! Formal living room & dining room with hardwood floors! Huge kitchen with granite counters and a big island and oversized pantry! 1st-floor family room with fireplace! Huge deck and flat rear yard! 1st-floor laundry! 2 car garage! 4 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with a walk-in closet and super bath! 2 full baths upstairs! Fully finished basement with a 5th bedroom, full bath and big huge rec room with bar area too! Nothing to do here but move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD have any available units?
10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD have?
Some of 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD offers parking.
Does 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD have a pool?
No, 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD has units with dishwashers.

