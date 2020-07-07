10813 MEADOWLEA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious colonial ready for immediate occupancy! Formal living room & dining room with hardwood floors! Huge kitchen with granite counters and a big island and oversized pantry! 1st-floor family room with fireplace! Huge deck and flat rear yard! 1st-floor laundry! 2 car garage! 4 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with a walk-in closet and super bath! 2 full baths upstairs! Fully finished basement with a 5th bedroom, full bath and big huge rec room with bar area too! Nothing to do here but move in!