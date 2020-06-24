6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RECENT RENOVATION. Classic 4BR/3FB rambler with front portico and 2-car garage. Over 2,700 sq. ft. on two levels including: refinished hardwood floors, neutral carpeting in lower level, ceramic tile baths, custom painting inside & out, detailed crown moulding & chair rail, upgraded lighting and 2.5 inch blinds throughout. Foyer entry with hall closet that flows into living room with bow picture window; formal dining room with sliding glass door to enormous 28 x 24 deck; remodeled country kitchen with breakfast room, NEW wood-like laminate flooring, granite countertops & upgraded appliances; master bedroom with walk-in closet & renovated granite & maple master bath; two additional bedrooms on main level and remodeled hall bath with whirlpool tub; walk-out lower level 26 x 16 recreation room with recessed lighting; brick fireplace, wet bar & separate office area; sliding glass door from recreation room to 24 x 20 flagstone patio with stone retaining walls and stone pathway connecting to upper deck; separate French door rear entrance to lower level 4th bedroom with full daylight windows and renovated full bath; lower level laundry & storage room. Tilt-in thermal replacement windows, LED lighting throughout, newer HVAC and hot water heater saves you money on utilities. Professional landscaping with stone retaining walls and fenced in rear yard. 2-YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ~ PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS