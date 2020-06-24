All apartments in North Bethesda
6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE

6817 Breezewood Terrace · No Longer Available
North Bethesda
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6817 Breezewood Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RECENT RENOVATION. Classic 4BR/3FB rambler with front portico and 2-car garage. Over 2,700 sq. ft. on two levels including: refinished hardwood floors, neutral carpeting in lower level, ceramic tile baths, custom painting inside & out, detailed crown moulding & chair rail, upgraded lighting and 2.5 inch blinds throughout. Foyer entry with hall closet that flows into living room with bow picture window; formal dining room with sliding glass door to enormous 28 x 24 deck; remodeled country kitchen with breakfast room, NEW wood-like laminate flooring, granite countertops & upgraded appliances; master bedroom with walk-in closet & renovated granite & maple master bath; two additional bedrooms on main level and remodeled hall bath with whirlpool tub; walk-out lower level 26 x 16 recreation room with recessed lighting; brick fireplace, wet bar & separate office area; sliding glass door from recreation room to 24 x 20 flagstone patio with stone retaining walls and stone pathway connecting to upper deck; separate French door rear entrance to lower level 4th bedroom with full daylight windows and renovated full bath; lower level laundry & storage room. Tilt-in thermal replacement windows, LED lighting throughout, newer HVAC and hot water heater saves you money on utilities. Professional landscaping with stone retaining walls and fenced in rear yard. 2-YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ~ PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6817 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
