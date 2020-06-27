All apartments in North Bethesda
6519 LONE OAK DRIVE
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

6519 LONE OAK DRIVE

6519 Lone Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6519 Lone Oak Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great house and best price for a single family home in Bethesda. Freshly painted and cleaned 4 bedroom and 3 bath, split level. Hardwood floors in the main level and neutral color carpet in upper and lower levels. Large private back yard, and driveway for 2 cars. Super location, close to NIH, Davis Library, the French School, Walter Johnson high school. Easy access to I-495 & I-270, Wildwood shopping center, restaurants, transportation. Call helpful agent for any questions and for appointments. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE have any available units?
6519 LONE OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6519 LONE OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6519 LONE OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
