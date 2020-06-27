6519 LONE OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Great house and best price for a single family home in Bethesda. Freshly painted and cleaned 4 bedroom and 3 bath, split level. Hardwood floors in the main level and neutral color carpet in upper and lower levels. Large private back yard, and driveway for 2 cars. Super location, close to NIH, Davis Library, the French School, Walter Johnson high school. Easy access to I-495 & I-270, Wildwood shopping center, restaurants, transportation. Call helpful agent for any questions and for appointments. Thank you