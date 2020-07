Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Wall to wall carpet installed after the pictures were taken. First Level (not a ground level) large 3BR, 2 full bath, 1,422 sq feet condo in gated community. Very convenient location, very close to the White Flint metro, Whole Foods, LA Fitness, restaurants and MC Aquatic Center. One year old Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Separate dining room, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and large balcony; Extra storage. Dial #000 to gain access to the building.