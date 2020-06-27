All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:15 AM

5806 GROSVENOR LN

5806 Grosvenor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5806 Grosvenor Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful brick colonial situated on a very large .33 acre flat lot! This unique home comes with character galore, beautifully crafted brick outside, an arched wood entrance door and solid wood doors and shutters throughout, a beautiful screened porch to name just a few. The living room has a wood burning fireplace for cozy winter evenings, as well as built-in cabinets and bookshelves. The kitchen leads into a beautiful breakfast nook facing the serene backyard and connects to a large screened porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining as is the beautiful and private backyard. This home is one of the few homes preserving the character of the neighborhood. Live in this oasis while conveniently living only a few minutes walk from the renovated Wildwood Shopping centers, few minutes from the Grosvenor/Strathmore Metro and from 495 and 270. Perfect location for everything! Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 GROSVENOR LN have any available units?
5806 GROSVENOR LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5806 GROSVENOR LN have?
Some of 5806 GROSVENOR LN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 GROSVENOR LN currently offering any rent specials?
5806 GROSVENOR LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 GROSVENOR LN pet-friendly?
No, 5806 GROSVENOR LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5806 GROSVENOR LN offer parking?
Yes, 5806 GROSVENOR LN offers parking.
Does 5806 GROSVENOR LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 GROSVENOR LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 GROSVENOR LN have a pool?
No, 5806 GROSVENOR LN does not have a pool.
Does 5806 GROSVENOR LN have accessible units?
No, 5806 GROSVENOR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 GROSVENOR LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 GROSVENOR LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 GROSVENOR LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 GROSVENOR LN does not have units with air conditioning.
