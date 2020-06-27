5806 GROSVENOR LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this beautiful brick colonial situated on a very large .33 acre flat lot! This unique home comes with character galore, beautifully crafted brick outside, an arched wood entrance door and solid wood doors and shutters throughout, a beautiful screened porch to name just a few. The living room has a wood burning fireplace for cozy winter evenings, as well as built-in cabinets and bookshelves. The kitchen leads into a beautiful breakfast nook facing the serene backyard and connects to a large screened porch, perfect for outdoor entertaining as is the beautiful and private backyard. This home is one of the few homes preserving the character of the neighborhood. Live in this oasis while conveniently living only a few minutes walk from the renovated Wildwood Shopping centers, few minutes from the Grosvenor/Strathmore Metro and from 495 and 270. Perfect location for everything! Won't last!