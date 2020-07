Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Renovations! This charming bungalow with large front porch, two bedrooms on main level, brand new hard wood flooring, and brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliance will be a renters dream! Can entertain on the back deck and continue onto the large flat backyard. 2 minute drive or short walk to Wildwood shopping center, easy access to both 270 and 495, and close to metro.