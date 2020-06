Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Move right in to this private oasis surround by trees located at the bank of the building. Main living level features hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen w/granite counter tops. Upper lever has two master bedrooms w/updated en suites and walk-in closets. Washer and dryer in the unit on the main level. Community has a swimming pool, gym, tennis court and community center. Close to Metro, 495, 270, Whole Foods & More.