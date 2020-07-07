5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Woodsy location only a few minutes walk from Grosvenor Metro. Very clean and well maintained. Parking on the cul de sac and visitor parking in parking lot. Two masters and space in walk out lower level for third bedroom or guest quarters. Extra room downstairs for an office, sewing room or craft room, etc. Recently renovated electric kitchen with glass top stove and updated appliances. Deck off kitchen has tree top view of woods. Walking trails out of your front door. Pet friendly home (case by case) with $500 deposit/pet. Small enclosed yard off lower level living space. Requirements for this property are: NON-smokers only, One pet on case by case basis, Credit score of 625 or higher, Income of $135.000 or more, No bankruptcies, Good rental history, Clean criminal record, 4 people MAX. If all these work for you, please call or e-mail for an appointment or call your real estate agent.