Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE

5515 Englishman Place · (301) 340-0558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5515 Englishman Place, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Woodsy location only a few minutes walk from Grosvenor Metro. Very clean and well maintained. Parking on the cul de sac and visitor parking in parking lot. Two masters and space in walk out lower level for third bedroom or guest quarters. Extra room downstairs for an office, sewing room or craft room, etc. Recently renovated electric kitchen with glass top stove and updated appliances. Deck off kitchen has tree top view of woods. Walking trails out of your front door. Pet friendly home (case by case) with $500 deposit/pet. Small enclosed yard off lower level living space. Requirements for this property are: NON-smokers only, One pet on case by case basis, Credit score of 625 or higher, Income of $135.000 or more, No bankruptcies, Good rental history, Clean criminal record, 4 people MAX. If all these work for you, please call or e-mail for an appointment or call your real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE have any available units?
5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE have?
Some of 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE offers parking.
Does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
