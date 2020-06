Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available immediately. Minimum lease period of two years. Attractive three level townhome with new kitchen. Upper level with two master bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms. Main level with deck to wooded rear view. Finished basement with level walkout. Family room, full bath, den/study, and laundry facilities in basement. Fireplace not to be used. One assigned parking space plus one unassigned is possible. No pets!