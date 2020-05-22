5106 KING CHARLES WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENOVATED town home in the perfect commuters dream location. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwoods throughout main and upper level, sunken living room with carpet and walk out to deck, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms and ceiling fans,all bathrooms have been renovated with new tile surround, floors, vanity and fixtures. LARGE finished basement with tons of storage. LOCATION LOCATION - walk to metro, seconds to 495 and 270 access, and seconds to downtown Bethesda or North Bethesda and Pike and Rose. Truly an ideal location!!!