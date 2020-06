Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Excellent townhome across from Grosvenor Subway! Renovated granite kitchen with stainless appliances, renovated baths! Sunken LR with high 10ft ceilings in Living Room with fireplace w/french doors to deck.Hardwood/Bamboo flooring on main and bedroom level. Built out master closets. Recessed lights. Energy efficient newer double pane windows. Lower level has large rec room with fp out to wood patio. and enclosed room ideal for bedroom/guest room/nanny/office and full bath. LINK TO APPLY: https://apply.link/2zKh3C5