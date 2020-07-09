4817 Cloister Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking internet access

Spacious Townhome Close to METRO, Parks, & more. - Stunning Townhouse located approximately 1/2 mile to the Grosvenor Metro Station, adjacent to the Strathmore Mansion and Music Center, close to Walter Reed National Medical Center, National Institute of Health, Rock Creek Park, and so much more.

Handsome wood floors throughout, updated kitchen, deck, and more.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with $500 pet deposit for each pet, maximum of two (2).

Tenant responsible for all utilities (electric, water & sewer, cable, internet, etc.)

Parking: All vehicles must be registered with the community HOA. One guest parking pass.

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



