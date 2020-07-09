All apartments in North Bethesda
4817 Cloister Drive

4817 Cloister Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
Spacious Townhome Close to METRO, Parks, & more. - Stunning Townhouse located approximately 1/2 mile to the Grosvenor Metro Station, adjacent to the Strathmore Mansion and Music Center, close to Walter Reed National Medical Center, National Institute of Health, Rock Creek Park, and so much more.
Handsome wood floors throughout, updated kitchen, deck, and more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with $500 pet deposit for each pet, maximum of two (2).
Tenant responsible for all utilities (electric, water & sewer, cable, internet, etc.)
Parking: All vehicles must be registered with the community HOA. One guest parking pass.
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5804304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Cloister Drive have any available units?
4817 Cloister Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4817 Cloister Drive have?
Some of 4817 Cloister Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Cloister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Cloister Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Cloister Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 Cloister Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4817 Cloister Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4817 Cloister Drive offers parking.
Does 4817 Cloister Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Cloister Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Cloister Drive have a pool?
No, 4817 Cloister Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Cloister Drive have accessible units?
No, 4817 Cloister Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Cloister Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 Cloister Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4817 Cloister Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4817 Cloister Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

