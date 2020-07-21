All apartments in North Bethesda
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
4615 Gemstone Ter
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:07 PM

4615 Gemstone Ter

4615 Gemstone Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Gemstone Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Please click here to apply Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Town home by Rock Creek! You will love the electricity savings from the added Solar Panels on this home! This beautiful town home features an open floor plan on the main level with hardwood flooring and a raised foyer. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the backyard, and features beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and a breakfast nook. A sliding glass door provides a lovely view of the private deck out back. Entertain family and friends on the lower level that is fully carpeted with a sliding door to the outdoor patio. The upper level is fully carpeted and features bright, spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and beautiful views. Rock Creek Park is within walking distance of this home and has walking trails, a playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Perfect for a family outing! This home is also within minutes to ICC and I-495 Corridors. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Gemstone Ter have any available units?
4615 Gemstone Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4615 Gemstone Ter have?
Some of 4615 Gemstone Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Gemstone Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Gemstone Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Gemstone Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4615 Gemstone Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 4615 Gemstone Ter offer parking?
No, 4615 Gemstone Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4615 Gemstone Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Gemstone Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Gemstone Ter have a pool?
No, 4615 Gemstone Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Gemstone Ter have accessible units?
No, 4615 Gemstone Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Gemstone Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Gemstone Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Gemstone Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4615 Gemstone Ter has units with air conditioning.
