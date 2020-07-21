4615 Gemstone Ter

Amenities

Please click here to apply Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Town home by Rock Creek! You will love the electricity savings from the added Solar Panels on this home! This beautiful town home features an open floor plan on the main level with hardwood flooring and a raised foyer. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the backyard, and features beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and a breakfast nook. A sliding glass door provides a lovely view of the private deck out back. Entertain family and friends on the lower level that is fully carpeted with a sliding door to the outdoor patio. The upper level is fully carpeted and features bright, spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and beautiful views. Rock Creek Park is within walking distance of this home and has walking trails, a playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Perfect for a family outing! This home is also within minutes to ICC and I-495 Corridors. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!