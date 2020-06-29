12401 BRAXFIELD COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

To show or questions please call Vincent at 202-823-7126 or email vincent.abell2010@gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Gorgeous newly renovated, beautifully equipped 3 BR 1.5 BA apartment 3rd (top floor) of secure building. Carpet floors, recessed lighting in LR, individually controlled CAC and heating.(utilities included in rent). Brand new white kitchen appliances, gas stove, microwave over the stove, refrigerator w/ icemaker and D/W. Large private balcony. High amount of sunlight in unit. Large community pool.