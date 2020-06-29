All apartments in North Bethesda
12401 BRAXFIELD COURT

12401 Braxfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

12401 Braxfield Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
To show or questions please call Vincent at 202-823-7126 or email vincent.abell2010@gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Gorgeous newly renovated, beautifully equipped 3 BR 1.5 BA apartment 3rd (top floor) of secure building. Carpet floors, recessed lighting in LR, individually controlled CAC and heating.(utilities included in rent). Brand new white kitchen appliances, gas stove, microwave over the stove, refrigerator w/ icemaker and D/W. Large private balcony. High amount of sunlight in unit. Large community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT have any available units?
12401 BRAXFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT have?
Some of 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12401 BRAXFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12401 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

