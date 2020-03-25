12307 BRAXFIELD COURT

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

RENT REDUCED. Sought after Bethesda Park Condo, ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER) INCLUDED, Available immediately, 1145 sqft, Larger two bedrooms unit featured with a big den, One full bath, Upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertop, Newer gas range, Kitchen breakfast bar, Ceramic kitchen floor, Open floor plan, Large living room, Large master bedroom with two closets, filled with natural light, Central heating and cooling, Two reserved free parking. Great public schools.Convenient location. 15-minute walk to Twinbrook metro station/Red line, 5-minute walk to the bus stations of J2, 10 and C4. C4 runs to Twinbrook station, Easy access to shopping and restaurants, including Pike & Rose, Gaint, Target, Marshall, Safeway, gyms, and many more.The community has great amenities, including tennis courts, tot-lots, BBQ , and seasonal outdoor pool (Memorial Day thru Labor Day). All included in the rent. NO PETS allowed.