Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

12307 BRAXFIELD COURT

12307 Braxfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

12307 Braxfield Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
RENT REDUCED. Sought after Bethesda Park Condo, ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER) INCLUDED, Available immediately, 1145 sqft, Larger two bedrooms unit featured with a big den, One full bath, Upgraded kitchen cabinets and granite countertop, Newer gas range, Kitchen breakfast bar, Ceramic kitchen floor, Open floor plan, Large living room, Large master bedroom with two closets, filled with natural light, Central heating and cooling, Two reserved free parking. Great public schools.Convenient location. 15-minute walk to Twinbrook metro station/Red line, 5-minute walk to the bus stations of J2, 10 and C4. C4 runs to Twinbrook station, Easy access to shopping and restaurants, including Pike & Rose, Gaint, Target, Marshall, Safeway, gyms, and many more.The community has great amenities, including tennis courts, tot-lots, BBQ , and seasonal outdoor pool (Memorial Day thru Labor Day). All included in the rent. NO PETS allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT have any available units?
12307 BRAXFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT have?
Some of 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12307 BRAXFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12307 BRAXFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
