Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:27 AM

12035 TREELINE WAY

12035 Treeline Way · No Longer Available
Location

12035 Treeline Way, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
*OPTIONAL $150 PER MONTH CLEANING AVAILABLE* Absolute Delight! Luxury 3-level Brick/Stone Townhome in sought after Tildenwood community w/ attached 2 Car Garage. 3 BRs, 2.5 BAs, Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Hardwood floors on main level, floor to ceiling windows, Gourmet Kitchen w/Island and an adjoining Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. MBR w/luxury Master Bath and lots of closets & finished LL. Minutes to I-270 & I-495. Walking distance to Metro and Pike & Rose Shopping Center with Movies, Dining, Shopping and more! Best MOCO School District. Don't miss out! Neighborhood feel with playground for young kids. Walking distance to several shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment. Convenient location with easy access to public transportation; walking distance to White Flint Metro or take Ride-On Bus 42 or 81 which stop outside the neighborhood and take you to White Flint Metro and MOCO Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12035 TREELINE WAY have any available units?
12035 TREELINE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 12035 TREELINE WAY have?
Some of 12035 TREELINE WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12035 TREELINE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12035 TREELINE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12035 TREELINE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12035 TREELINE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 12035 TREELINE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12035 TREELINE WAY offers parking.
Does 12035 TREELINE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12035 TREELINE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12035 TREELINE WAY have a pool?
No, 12035 TREELINE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12035 TREELINE WAY have accessible units?
No, 12035 TREELINE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12035 TREELINE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12035 TREELINE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12035 TREELINE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12035 TREELINE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
