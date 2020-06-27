12035 TREELINE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

*OPTIONAL $150 PER MONTH CLEANING AVAILABLE* Absolute Delight! Luxury 3-level Brick/Stone Townhome in sought after Tildenwood community w/ attached 2 Car Garage. 3 BRs, 2.5 BAs, Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Hardwood floors on main level, floor to ceiling windows, Gourmet Kitchen w/Island and an adjoining Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. MBR w/luxury Master Bath and lots of closets & finished LL. Minutes to I-270 & I-495. Walking distance to Metro and Pike & Rose Shopping Center with Movies, Dining, Shopping and more! Best MOCO School District. Don't miss out! Neighborhood feel with playground for young kids. Walking distance to several shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment. Convenient location with easy access to public transportation; walking distance to White Flint Metro or take Ride-On Bus 42 or 81 which stop outside the neighborhood and take you to White Flint Metro and MOCO Mall.