Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Newer kitchen w/granite counter tops & cabinets, SS appliances, ceramic floor. wood floors on main level. Bathroom completely renovated w/newer fixtures and ceramic. Lower level has large bedroom w/large closet. Large family room in lower level with full bath and laundry room and storage. Insulated attic for lower energy bills. Fenced in yard that backs to park and playground. Close to metro, Pike & Rose and other shopping on Rockville Pike.