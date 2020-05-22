All apartments in North Bethesda
11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR

11435 Hollowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11435 Hollowstone Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny and Spacious 3 level, 4 bedroom townhome in the prestigious Fallstone community.Large, renovated eat in kitchen with center island, new appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny and open, the kitchen has plenty of windows and walks out to the large deck overlooking greenery. The first level features gleaming hardwood floors, sunny windows and a half bath.Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and an extra large Master Suite with high ceilings, a large walk in closet and spacious bathroom with soaking tub.A walkout basement features a fourth bedroom with a full bathroom, perfect for an in law or au pair suite and a full sized washer and dryer. A two car garage provides plenty of parking space.Fallstone is an amazing community with everything at your fingertips. Walking trail, White Flint Metro, Pike and Rose, Whole Foods, easy access to Wisconsin Avenue and 355 plus 270 and 495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR have any available units?
11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR have?
Some of 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
