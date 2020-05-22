11435 HOLLOWSTONE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sunny and Spacious 3 level, 4 bedroom townhome in the prestigious Fallstone community.Large, renovated eat in kitchen with center island, new appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny and open, the kitchen has plenty of windows and walks out to the large deck overlooking greenery. The first level features gleaming hardwood floors, sunny windows and a half bath.Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and an extra large Master Suite with high ceilings, a large walk in closet and spacious bathroom with soaking tub.A walkout basement features a fourth bedroom with a full bathroom, perfect for an in law or au pair suite and a full sized washer and dryer. A two car garage provides plenty of parking space.Fallstone is an amazing community with everything at your fingertips. Walking trail, White Flint Metro, Pike and Rose, Whole Foods, easy access to Wisconsin Avenue and 355 plus 270 and 495.