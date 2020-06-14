All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

11351 MORNING GATE DR

11351 Morning Gate Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

11351 Morning Gate Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
Truly one of a kind, spacious, and Completely Rebuilt in 2007/2008 end unit Townhome in Fallstone with 4 finished levels. This home is in immaculate condition with many upgrades including heated floors in the basement, a jacuzzi tub in one of the 2 Master Suites plus a Spacious and Sunny fully finished Loft. An ELEVATOR services all four levels from the garage to the loft. The table-space kitchen offers lots of light and opens into a formal dining room A large deck is accessed through the kitchen & dining room. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Two Master Bedroom Suites plus a Loft on the 4th level offer extraordinary living space. The lower level basement has heated floors, a gas fireplace and a covered flagstone patio. The 2 car Garage has fantastic built ins for a workshop and great storage. A tot lot is across the street as it plenty of visitor parking. Minutes to Whole Foods, walking/bike trail, Shriver Aquatic Center, LA Fitness, CVS, and restaurants. Metro, Pike and Rose, shopping and 270/495 just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11351 MORNING GATE DR have any available units?
11351 MORNING GATE DR has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11351 MORNING GATE DR have?
Some of 11351 MORNING GATE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11351 MORNING GATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11351 MORNING GATE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11351 MORNING GATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11351 MORNING GATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11351 MORNING GATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11351 MORNING GATE DR does offer parking.
Does 11351 MORNING GATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11351 MORNING GATE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11351 MORNING GATE DR have a pool?
No, 11351 MORNING GATE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11351 MORNING GATE DR have accessible units?
No, 11351 MORNING GATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11351 MORNING GATE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11351 MORNING GATE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11351 MORNING GATE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11351 MORNING GATE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
