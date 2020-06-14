11351 MORNING GATE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking playground garage guest parking

Truly one of a kind, spacious, and Completely Rebuilt in 2007/2008 end unit Townhome in Fallstone with 4 finished levels. This home is in immaculate condition with many upgrades including heated floors in the basement, a jacuzzi tub in one of the 2 Master Suites plus a Spacious and Sunny fully finished Loft. An ELEVATOR services all four levels from the garage to the loft. The table-space kitchen offers lots of light and opens into a formal dining room A large deck is accessed through the kitchen & dining room. There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Two Master Bedroom Suites plus a Loft on the 4th level offer extraordinary living space. The lower level basement has heated floors, a gas fireplace and a covered flagstone patio. The 2 car Garage has fantastic built ins for a workshop and great storage. A tot lot is across the street as it plenty of visitor parking. Minutes to Whole Foods, walking/bike trail, Shriver Aquatic Center, LA Fitness, CVS, and restaurants. Metro, Pike and Rose, shopping and 270/495 just minutes away.