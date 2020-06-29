11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Single family home for rent on corner lot with large attached garage. Covered front entry. Sun-filled living room and dining room with large side windows, beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring, Pella sliding doors to Trex deck just off dining room. Retractable awning for deck. Updated kitchen w/glass tile backsplash. Main level bath w/skylight. Hall and bedroom closets are cedar lined, and include lighting. Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer, walkout lower level, large recreation room with neutral carpet. Andersen double pane windows. Insulated entry doors. Six panel solid wood doors. Oversized one car garage with skylights and lots of built-in storage. Great location...close to metro, walk to Rock Creek Park and Marc. Minutes to biking, hiking and running trails. Convenient to I-495, I-270, NIH, Walter Reed, USUHS, WRAIR and all of the shops and restaurants along Rockville Pike, the new Pike and Rose District and Bethesda.