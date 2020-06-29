All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD

11000 Schuylkill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11000 Schuylkill Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single family home for rent on corner lot with large attached garage. Covered front entry. Sun-filled living room and dining room with large side windows, beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring, Pella sliding doors to Trex deck just off dining room. Retractable awning for deck. Updated kitchen w/glass tile backsplash. Main level bath w/skylight. Hall and bedroom closets are cedar lined, and include lighting. Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer, walkout lower level, large recreation room with neutral carpet. Andersen double pane windows. Insulated entry doors. Six panel solid wood doors. Oversized one car garage with skylights and lots of built-in storage. Great location...close to metro, walk to Rock Creek Park and Marc. Minutes to biking, hiking and running trails. Convenient to I-495, I-270, NIH, Walter Reed, USUHS, WRAIR and all of the shops and restaurants along Rockville Pike, the new Pike and Rose District and Bethesda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have any available units?
11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have?
Some of 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11000 SCHUYLKILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College