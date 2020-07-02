All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

10919 WICKSHIRE WAY

10919 Wickshire Way · No Longer Available
Location

10919 Wickshire Way, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Spacious and Elegant End Unit Townhouse lives like a single family home! This all brick residence was designed to provide the feeling of a detached home combined with the ease of carefree condo living. That's right, the association maintains the exterior of the home and takes care of the grounds. All three bathrooms and the kitchen have been updated and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the upper two levels. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler. The daylight lower level has a terrific family room with a wet bar, fireplace and an exit to the private brick patio. There is also an exercise room/den on this level, the third bedroom (daylight) and the third full bath. A pull down stair accesses a huge storage attic. This cozy community with lush green landscaping is well located near two Metro stations and walking distance to Whole Foods and much more retail, shops, restaurants, etc... People love living in this delightful community and so will you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY have any available units?
10919 WICKSHIRE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY have?
Some of 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10919 WICKSHIRE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY offer parking?
No, 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY have a pool?
No, 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY have accessible units?
No, 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10919 WICKSHIRE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

