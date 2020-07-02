10919 WICKSHIRE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Spacious and Elegant End Unit Townhouse lives like a single family home! This all brick residence was designed to provide the feeling of a detached home combined with the ease of carefree condo living. That's right, the association maintains the exterior of the home and takes care of the grounds. All three bathrooms and the kitchen have been updated and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the upper two levels. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler. The daylight lower level has a terrific family room with a wet bar, fireplace and an exit to the private brick patio. There is also an exercise room/den on this level, the third bedroom (daylight) and the third full bath. A pull down stair accesses a huge storage attic. This cozy community with lush green landscaping is well located near two Metro stations and walking distance to Whole Foods and much more retail, shops, restaurants, etc... People love living in this delightful community and so will you!