Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:25 AM

10810 BREWER HOUSE RD

10810 Brewer House Road · No Longer Available
Location

10810 Brewer House Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful end-unit townhouse is ideally located in desirable Tuckerman Station and is close to metro, shopping and major routes. The gracious main level has a separate living room, dining room , powder room, updated eat-in kitchen and a lovely family room with fireplace and walk-out to the private brick patio. The upper level offers 3 beds, 2 full baths and laundry. On the lower level there is a large rec room, full bath, bonus room and lots of storage. Pool, tennis and trails are some of the amenities in this verdant community. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD have any available units?
10810 BREWER HOUSE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD have?
Some of 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD currently offering any rent specials?
10810 BREWER HOUSE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD pet-friendly?
No, 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD offer parking?
Yes, 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD offers parking.
Does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD have a pool?
Yes, 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD has a pool.
Does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD have accessible units?
No, 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10810 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
