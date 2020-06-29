10810 BREWER HOUSE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This beautiful end-unit townhouse is ideally located in desirable Tuckerman Station and is close to metro, shopping and major routes. The gracious main level has a separate living room, dining room , powder room, updated eat-in kitchen and a lovely family room with fireplace and walk-out to the private brick patio. The upper level offers 3 beds, 2 full baths and laundry. On the lower level there is a large rec room, full bath, bonus room and lots of storage. Pool, tennis and trails are some of the amenities in this verdant community. Available now.