All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10717 Kings Riding Way #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10717 Kings Riding Way #201
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

10717 Kings Riding Way #201

10717 Kings Riding Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10717 Kings Riding Way, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
10717 Kings Riding Way #201 Available 11/01/19 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 BA condo in Tuckerman Station w/ open concept floor plan. - Renovated 2 BR/ 2 BA condo in Tuckerman Station w/ open concept floor plan. Living/dining combo with oversized windows for ample natural light & access to screen porch for indoor/outdoor living!! Kitchen w/ SS appliances, white cabinets, granite tops. Family room w/ fireplace. Master BR includes walk-in closet, en suite w/ double granite vanity, tilework. W/D in unit. Steps to Trolley Trail, Metro

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4248734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 have any available units?
10717 Kings Riding Way #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 have?
Some of 10717 Kings Riding Way #201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 currently offering any rent specials?
10717 Kings Riding Way #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 pet-friendly?
No, 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 offer parking?
No, 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 does not offer parking.
Does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 have a pool?
No, 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 does not have a pool.
Does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 have accessible units?
No, 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10717 Kings Riding Way #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College