Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

10717 Kings Riding Way #201 Available 11/01/19 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 BA condo in Tuckerman Station w/ open concept floor plan. - Renovated 2 BR/ 2 BA condo in Tuckerman Station w/ open concept floor plan. Living/dining combo with oversized windows for ample natural light & access to screen porch for indoor/outdoor living!! Kitchen w/ SS appliances, white cabinets, granite tops. Family room w/ fireplace. Master BR includes walk-in closet, en suite w/ double granite vanity, tilework. W/D in unit. Steps to Trolley Trail, Metro



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4248734)