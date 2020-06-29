10703 KINGS RIDING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

One of the largest units offered. Very spacious and open floor plan with over sized living room, separate family room with fireplace and built ins, unusually large kitchen with table space area, tons of cabinet and counter space, Large bedrooms and closets!!!! BRAND new laminate wood flooring installed and brand new carpet in bedrooms, interior freshly painted. Property backs to green space and walking path. ** EASY short walk to Grosvenor METRO and Strathmore and minutes to Pike and Rose and downtown Bethesda. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts! $100 move in fee** No pets. . * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. * NO PETS