Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

10703 KINGS RIDING WAY

10703 Kings Riding Way · No Longer Available
Location

10703 Kings Riding Way, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
One of the largest units offered. Very spacious and open floor plan with over sized living room, separate family room with fireplace and built ins, unusually large kitchen with table space area, tons of cabinet and counter space, Large bedrooms and closets!!!! BRAND new laminate wood flooring installed and brand new carpet in bedrooms, interior freshly painted. Property backs to green space and walking path. ** EASY short walk to Grosvenor METRO and Strathmore and minutes to Pike and Rose and downtown Bethesda. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts! $100 move in fee** No pets. . * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. * NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY have any available units?
10703 KINGS RIDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY have?
Some of 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10703 KINGS RIDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY offer parking?
No, 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY has a pool.
Does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10703 KINGS RIDING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

