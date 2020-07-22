All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

10643 WEYMOUTH STREET

10643 Weymouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

10643 Weymouth Street, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Big, beautiful and bright 3 bdm 1.5 ba in Parkside Condominiums, North Bethesda with a balcony overlooking the park. Formerly owner-occupied. upper floor, corner unit with spacious living area and tons of closet space. Extra storage and a convenient laundry room are on the lower level. Plus utilities are included in the rent!!! Great amenities come with this rental unit - an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, community clubhouse. Enjoy Snow shoveling and leaf collection provided by the condo. Just a short walk to Grosvenor Metro (red line) and close to Strathmore Music Center, this apartment is located minutes from downtown Bethesda and the popular shopping and restaurants of White Flint Station and bustling Pike & Rose. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET have any available units?
10643 WEYMOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET have?
Some of 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10643 WEYMOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET has a pool.
Does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10643 WEYMOUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
