10643 WEYMOUTH STREET

Big, beautiful and bright 3 bdm 1.5 ba in Parkside Condominiums, North Bethesda with a balcony overlooking the park. Formerly owner-occupied. upper floor, corner unit with spacious living area and tons of closet space. Extra storage and a convenient laundry room are on the lower level. Plus utilities are included in the rent!!! Great amenities come with this rental unit - an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, community clubhouse. Enjoy Snow shoveling and leaf collection provided by the condo. Just a short walk to Grosvenor Metro (red line) and close to Strathmore Music Center, this apartment is located minutes from downtown Bethesda and the popular shopping and restaurants of White Flint Station and bustling Pike & Rose. Available immediately!