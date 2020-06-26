All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

10631 Weymouth Street#W101

10631 Weymouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

10631 Weymouth Street, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Charming Light-Filled 2BR/1FB with Balcony Condo- Country-Club-Like Award Winning Community-Amazing Location! - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and recreational facility included in this Bright & Beautiful condo unit in sought after country club style- award winning - Parkside Condo. Enjoy great features... an updated kitchen with a Midcentury twist and modern feel, fabulous Bellawood hardwood floors, two spacious bedrooms, a balcony and an awesome location. All utilities and community amenities included in the rent. Community club, pool, tennis courts. Located in between Grosvenor Metro and Rock Creek Park. Only two miles from Walter Reed and NIH and just a few more to downtown Bethesda. Welcome home.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 have any available units?
10631 Weymouth Street#W101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 have?
Some of 10631 Weymouth Street#W101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 currently offering any rent specials?
10631 Weymouth Street#W101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 pet-friendly?
No, 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 offer parking?
No, 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 does not offer parking.
Does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 have a pool?
Yes, 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 has a pool.
Does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 have accessible units?
No, 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10631 Weymouth Street#W101 does not have units with air conditioning.
